BPSC Recruitment 2020: Registration Starts Tomorrow For 144 Posts Of Lecturer & Principal

Bihar Public Service Commission has recently released official notifications regarding the BPSC recruitment 2020 on its official website. The BPSC recruitment 2020 is for the posts of lecturer in electrical engineering and principal in Bihar Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. There are a total of 144 posts in BPSC vacancy out of which 119 vacancies are for the post of lecturer in electrical engineering and 25 vacancies for the post of principal. The online registration process will be starting from August 7, 2020, on the official website with the last date to apply in the BPSC recruitment 2020 is August 25, 2020. For all the people who are wondering about the BPSC recruitment 2020, here the details.

Eligibility for the post of lecturer in BPSC recruitment 2020

The candidate should be B.E/B.Tech/B.s/B.sc (Engg.) in Electrical Engg./technology with first class or equivalent. The level salary of the selected candidate as mentioned in the notification will be ₹56,100. Distance mode or open university's degree or diploma will not be accepted in the BPSC recruitment 2020 for the post of lecturer. The documents with educational details should be filled online before September 4, 2020. If a candidate fails to do so, his application will be cancelled. The lower age limit in BPSC recruitment 2020 is 21 years of age and there is no upper limit of age for BPSC vacancy. To know about all the other details in BPSC recruitment 2020 for the post of lecturer, check the official BPSC recruitment notification with the direct link here.

See the BPSC recruitment notification HERE

Eligibility for the post of principal in BPSC recruitment 2020

The candidate applying for the post of principal in BPSC recruitment 2020 should have a PhD degree and first-class at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant discipline of Engineering/Technology related branch. The candidate should also have a minimum of 16 years of experience in Teaching/ Research/Industry. Out of this experience, at least 3 years of experience should be post PhD degree. Or the candidate should have a minimum of 20 years of experience in Teaching/ Research/Industry with 5 years of experience not below the HoD level. The salary as mentioned in the official notification for the post of principal is ₹1,31,400 with a special allowance of ₹4500. To know about all the other details in BPSC recruitment 2020 for the post of principal, check the official BPSC recruitment notification with the direct link here.

See the BPSC recruitment notification HERE

Important dates in BPSC recruitment 2020

Registration window of BPSC vacancy - August 7, 2020, to August 25, 2020

Last date to pay application fees of BPSC vacancy - August 28, 2020

Last date to fill the application form of BPSC recruitment 2020 - September 4, 2020

Last date to send hard copy of the application form - September 11, 2020, till 5 pm

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to BPSC 2020.