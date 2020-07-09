BPSC Postpones 65th Main Exam 2020, New Dates Soon On Bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020 which was earlier scheduled for August 4, 5, and 7. The new dates will be announced by the Commission on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission has also postponed the 31st Judicial Service Prelims exam.

In June, BPSC had revised the examination schedule owing to the coronavirus pandemic but this time, the Commission hasn’t announced the new dates. According to the Bihar Public Service Commission website, there are 434 total vacancies for various posts in different departments of the government.

The BPSC mains exam was supposed to be held on July 25, 26 and 28, but the dates were pushed to August since it clashed with UPSC civil services interviews. Besides pushing back the BPSC exams, the board also decided to extend the date for payment of the fee. The last date for fee payment was on June 24, 2020.

Lockdown in Bihar

The notification for BPSC 65th civil exams was shared online on July 04, 2019. Candidates can check for more details on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The website has also shared the BPSC syllabus and BPSC exam pattern for the upcoming examinations.

A sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Bihar, with inadequate health facilities, has forced the state government to announce partial lockdown for a week, starting July 10, which could impact all competitive examinations. The latest lockdown is a result of an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, wherein the positivity rate has also been considerably high.

