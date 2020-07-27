BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2020 Date And Time To Be Confirmed On July 27; Details Here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha class 10 exam results date and time will be confirmed on Monday, July 27, Board secretary Ramashis Hazr said. The Education Minister will announce the date and time of Odisha class 10 results on Monday.

The BSE Odisha class 10 results will be displayed on the official website – orissaresults.nic.in. Students can visit the website to check and download their results here.

BSE Odisha HSC results out next week

Earlier, the Board confirmed that the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam results will be declared next week. Secretary Hazra said the results are expected to be announced by end of July. Once declared, students can check and download their results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

A total of 5.34 lakh students appeared for BSE Odisha HSC exams this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage for HSC recorded at 70.78 per cent, with 3.97 lakh (3,97,125) students clearing the exam. A total of 2,05,470 female students and 1,91,655 boys had passed the exam.

Steps to check the BSE Odisha Class 10, 12 results 2020

Candidates who appeared for the class 10, 12 BSE Odisha Board exams can follow simple steps mentioned below to check their result online;

Visit the official website- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the download result link

Enter registration number or roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

The BSE Odisha exam was not affected by COVID-19 pandemic, however, the result declaration was delayed as the evaluation process was halted amid lockdown. The evaluation process was completed in June.

