BSE Odisha 10th Results Likely To Be Announced By July End, Here's How To Check

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, which conducts class 10th and 12th examinations in the state has reportedly said that date of result declaration would be announced on July 27. While the results of Class 10 would be announced by the end of this month, that of class 12th would be announced in August.

Once made public, students would be able to check their result on websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams. Though the class 10 exams were not affected by the coronavirus lockdown, their evaluation had to be postponed.

Speaking to a media outlet, BSE president Ramashis Hazra reportedly said that the board had to hire an additional 6000 evaluators in addition to 17000, to make up for a lost time. The evaluation was reputedly completed by June.

The exams of class 10 were conducted started on February 19 and concluded on March 2. However, the exams for class 12 were affected. According to media reports, the council for Higher Secondary Education has now come up with an alternative assessment scheme, which is quite similar to the CBSC pattern of preparing results. In addition, it has also revealed that the remaining, as well as improvement exams, would probably be conducted once the situation is better.

Steps to check the BSE Odisha Class 10th, 12th results 2020

Candidates who appeared for the class 10,12 BSE Odisha Board exams can follow simple steps mentioned below to check their result online;

Visit the official website- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the download result link

Enter registration number or roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

UBSE to declare results

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce the results for UBSE class 10 and 12 examinations results by July 31. Once declared, the students can check their results on the board’s official website- use.uk.gov.in. the evaluation process of the board exams, in which nearly three lakh students appeared, was reportedly completed on July 15.

