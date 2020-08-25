BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: OFSS 2nd Merit List Released Today On 'ofssbihar.in'

The Bihar School Examination Board has finally released the BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list for 2020 today. All the candidates who appeared for the BSEB exam this year can now check the merit list on the Online Facilitation System For Students’ (OFSS) official website – ofssbihar.in. The OFSS exam was conducted for Intermediate admission in Bihar educational institutions. All the candidates whose names have appeared in the BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list are eligible for enrollment into educational institutions of the state.

BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List details

What is the last date of enrolment?

According to BSEB OFSS official website, the enrolment into Bihar educational institutions has started from today which is August 25. The OFSS BSEB admission 2020 will be ongoing until August 29. Candidates who have qualified in the 2nd merit list must start the enrolment process as soon as possible.

Qualified students will have to submit ₹300 as admission fees in total, out of which ₹100 is the application fees. ₹200 is the university or school fees. On August 24, the Bihar School Examination board took to its Twitter and announced that the BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list will be announced on August 25.

बिहार बोर्ड के शिक्षण संस्थानों में इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा में नामांकन हेतु द्वितीय चयन सूची (Second Selection List) कल दिनांक 25.08.2020 को जारी किया जाएगा, जिसके आधार पर सम्बन्धित संस्थानों में नामांकन 25 अगस्त से 29 अगस्त तक लिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/Nt8ay3HCf0 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 24, 2020

OFSS Bihar admission 2020: How to apply for admissions?

To start applying for admission, a candidate must visit the official site of OFSS Bihar at ofssbihar.in as soon as possible.

On the website, the candidate will be able to see students register link available on the home page.

The candidate must click on the link to register himself/herself using their mobile number and other required details

The candidate should then fill the application form using these details

In the last step before clicking on the Submit button, the candidate will have to pay the application fee. It is also important to attach all the necessary documents to your application

Finally, the candidate can submit the form and save a copy for future reference. It is also advisable to keep a hard copy of the application form at hand.

BSEB OFSS released its first merit list for the admission to the intermediate classes on August 7, 2020. A total of three merit lists are going to be released by BSEB on the OFSS official portal this year. Students whose names have not yet appeared on the BSED OFSS 2nd merit list need not be disheartened. They may be offered a better college/ school in the subsequent merit lists as per the choices mentioned. Students can also choose to change the college. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of OFSS.

