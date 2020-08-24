NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

National Testing Agency has recently released the exam centre details for NEET 2020. Applicants who are keen to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find their NEET exam centre through the official website of NEET 2020 at www.ntaneet.nic.in. Moreover, the NEET admit card 2020 would release next week on the site. Here are further details about NEET 2020 and the latest NEET news that you must check out. Read on:

NEET news: NEET releases exam centre details

Recently, the National Testing Agency has released the NEET exam centre details for conducting NEET 2020. So, candidates can check their NEET exam centre and other NEET news through the official website at www.ntaneet.nic.in. They would reportedly need to enter their application number and password to check the NEET exam centre location.

In NEET 2020, candidates have received the option to change their NEET exam centres for up to five times. Reportedly, around 95,000 among the applicants availed the same. A total of 15,97,433 candidates applied for the NEET 2020 exam. 99.87 per cent of applicants have gotten the first choice of their preferences of cities.

NEET admit card 2020

On the other hand, the reports also revealed that the NEET admit card 2020 would come out the next week. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of entrances exams. But they would finally take place soon after the Supreme Court's verdict.

NEET 2020 exam date

The National Testing Agency would conduct the NEET exam on September 13, 2020. During this time, students have been protesting against the conduct of NEET exam amid the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, parents filed a petition to cancel the NEET 2020. However, the Supreme Court rejected the same on August 18, 2020.

The previous week, NTA released a notice to inform that the allotment of NEET 2020 centre city would take place in advance, which would help in avoiding the end moment issues for the candidates. Furthermore, the conducting body has also released a comprehensive safety plan for the NEET exam. As per instructions and guidelines on safety measures, it has devised advisory during the pandemic. For the latest NEET news and NEET admit card 2020 details, applicants can visit the official website at www.ntaneet.nic.in.

