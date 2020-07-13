CA Exams 2020: CA Exam Postponed To November, ICAI Informs Supreme Court

The Chartered Accountant or the CA exams were supposed to be held in July 2020. However, due to the coronavirus situation in the country, the examinations have been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the ICAI. The ICAI wrote to the Supreme Court of India regarding this. The ICAI had postponed the examinations earlier once due to the pandemic situation from May to July but had to make this decision due to the continuous rise in the numbers.

CA Exams postponed

Earlier in June, the ICAI had given the option for the aspirants to opt-out from the exams for those who will be unable to attend the July dates. The bench attending the petition of the ICAI’s CA examinations had suggested that the ICAI must strongly consider the case of students still wishing to appear for the examinations. Such candidates were under the risk of being exposed to the virus if the exams happened in July. During such times, the candidates who haven’t opted out must be considered as opt-outs and given a November date. Or SC also suggested changing the centres to be closer to most students. The SC ordered to follow situation wise rules for the examinations.

CA Exams to now be in November?

ICAI had then said that the May exams which were to be held in July edition will be clubbed with the November edition of the CA examinations. The ICAI revealed in an official notification that the exams are being cancelled keeping the best interests of students in mind. It stated that the health of the students is one of the topmost priorities of the institute.

Students who were willing to appear for the May ( changed to July) 2020 examinations can continue with the same rules and regulations. All they have to do is change the group of appearance and also make the centre changes (if there is any required changes needed from the candidates' end) while filling the November forms. Students will also have to keep checking for the updates on the website of the ICAI. The November examinations as well depend on the prevailing coronavirus situation. There will be future updates for the students as the situation develops as per the committee.

