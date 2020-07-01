ICAI Registration For CA Foundation Course Is Extended Now, See Latest ICAI Notification

The Supreme Court on Monday suggested the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to allow the students to appear for the scheduled exams in November even if they haven't officially opted out before the deadline. This is in the wake of a plea that is challenging the opt-out option for the CA exams scheduled between July 29 and August 16 due to the concerns associated with COVID pandemic.

Read on to know the latest ICAI notification after Supreme Court's asked the ICAI council to be more flexible about the opt-out process for the CA students.

ICAI registration date extended

According to the latest notification by the ICAI, the institute has now relaxed the ICAI registration eligibility criteria for the aspirants. This is being considered as a one-time relaxation where the candidates can now register into the CA foundation course. The last date for the registration was earlier scheduled to June 30th. However, the registration date is now extended to August 31st.

CA foundation registration; latest ICAI notification

The latest notification can be found on the ICAI website where the candidates can now provisionally register for the foundation course on or before August 31st. The condition is that the candidate needs to have had appeared in one or more papers in February or March 2020 in the 12th standard exams.

The candidates are thereby allowed to appear in the November 2020 foundation exam after passing their 12th board exam.

Candidates who wish to register for the ICAI CA foundation course, which is the graduation course, can visit the official link at - https://eservices.icai.org and submit their application form.

Take a look at the official page of ICAI to apply for the ICAI exam November 2020. The registration could be done from this official link.

Image courtesy: ICAI website

The Supreme Court further told ICAI that an option to change the examination centre should be made available to all students, at least till the last week before the exam. The counsel for ICAI told the Supreme Court that although the institute could consider allowing a student to appear for the exam in November, allowing a change in the Centre was not feasible.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock