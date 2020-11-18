CA Exams November 2020: ICAI Quashes Postponement Rumours, Over 30 Centres Changed

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) on November 17 issued a clarification regarding the conduction of the CA Exams 2020. While taking to Twitter, ICAI stated that the CA exams for November 2020 will be held as per schedule. The institute also informed that it has established 600+ additional centres for the same. Further, the tweet read that a separate exam cycle is scheduled in January/February 21, as well as May 21. The officials advised the candidate not to believe in rumours regarding the postponement of the exam.

ICAI is committed to see exams scheduled for Nov 20 with additional 600+ Centers are conducted smoothly with necessary safety precautions as per SoP released. Separate Exam cycle is also scheduled in Jan/Feb 21 as well as May 21. Candidates are advised not to believe in rumors. — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 17, 2020

The ICAI issued the clarification after widespread rumours flooded social media platforms, claiming that the ICAI CA Exams 2020 will be postponed further due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the institute has already released the admit cards for the November exams. To download the hall ticket, candidates can visit icai.org and log in using their registration number and other required credentials.

The CA foundation, intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be conducted between November 20 and December 15. Candidates must note that according to the official website of ICAI, the exams will be held in a single shift starting at 2 PM in the CA exam centres. Also, they must carry their CA Admit Card for the same.

ICAI changes over 30 exam centres

Meanwhile, just a couple days ahead of the exams, ICAI has changed over 30 exam centres. According to its official site, an average of 147 students will be appearing per exam centre. Therefore, the latest step has displaced thousands of students. The official notification read that the changes have been made due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The notice read that for students whose exam centres have been changed, no new admit cards will be issued. The candidates can visit the official website to check the list of old and new exam centres. The move comes after thousands of CA students had taken to social media sites, sharing their grievances against the exams and allotted exam centres. Nearly 4,71,619 students will be appearing for the CA exams starting from November 21 across 1,085 exam centres. ICAI has claimed that the maximum number of students appearing on any single day would be approximately 1,52,000 students and the average comes to 147 students per exam centre.

