BPSSC Enforcement SI Admit Card 2020 Releases On bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission has recently released the BPSSC Enforcement SI Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had earlier registered for the BPSSC SI 2020 exam can find and download their admit card from the BPSSC 2020 site at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI 2020 paper will take place on December 6, 2020, Sunday in different centres in Bihar. Here are further details about BPSSC Enforcement SI Admit Card 2020 that you must check out right away.

BPSSC Admit card 2020 out at bpssc.bih.nic.in

The recruitment drive is taking place to fill 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector (Advt 02/ 2019).

Steps to download BPSSC Admit card 2020

Here are steps for candidates to download their BPSSC SI admit card 2020

Candidates, who had earlier registered for the BPSSC SI 2020 exam need to visit the official website of BPSSC SI 2020 at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, they need to find and click on the link for downloading BPSSC Enforcement SI Admit Card 2020 for the preliminary examination.

The link will then lead to a new page on the display screen.

Candidates will have to enter their credentials like registration ID, phone number, date of birth, and captcha code, before clicking on the submit button.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

Students can download and take a printout of BPSSC 2020 admit card for future reference.

Exam details

Candidates will require to clear Prelims, Mains, PET, and the Interview round for their final selection for the position. The preliminary the BPSSC SI 2020 exam, which will happen on December 6, 2020, will be of 200 marks for 2 hours duration. It would consist of questions from different sections like current affairs, general knowledge, and other subjects. For further information about the exam, students can visit the official website at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

