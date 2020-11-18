IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 Prelims Is Expected To Release Today! See Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS is expected to release the admit card for Clerk Prelims exam today. The exact time of the results are however not known, but the admit cards are expected to be announced on the official website of IBPS website at ibps.in. The exams for the Clerk Prelims are expected to be conducted in December this year. IBPS clerk exam date 2020 is scheduled for December 5, 12 and 13. IBPS Clerk 2020 Mains exam is however expected around February 28, 2021. Candidates need to download their admit card, paste a photograph, and bring it compulsorily with them to the exam centre. Read on to know more about IBPS clerk admit card 2020.

IBPS Clerk admit card 2020

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on 'IBPS clerk prelims call letter’ to download your IBPS admit card 2020

Log-in to the website using credentials

IBPS clerk prelims admit card 2020 will then be downloaded.

Take a print out of the same and bring it to the exam centre for the December Prelims exam. IBPS clerk exam date 2020 is scheduled for December 5, 12 and 13.

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is going to be conducted in an online mode. The objective test would be composed of 100 marks where the test would be conducted for the 1-hour duration only. The exam paper would have 3 sections where 30 questions would be from the English section, 35 questions from Numerical Ability, and 35 questions from Reasoning Ability. Each section would have to be solved within 20 minutes only. IBPS Clerk exam is being conducted to recruit for the 2557 vacancies across India. Candidates clearing the Prelims, Mains and the interview would then be allotted into the Clerk position in various banks of India. The banks include names like Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

