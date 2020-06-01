Calicut University Exam Results Are Out; Here's How To Check Results Online

Quick links:
Calicut University has released the results for regular, supplementary and improvement examination online on their official website i.e. www.universityofcalicut.info. Moreover, there are third party websites available for the same purpose. So, candidates can check their results for Calicut University exams effortlessly.
For candidates to check their Calicut University results, they must keep registration number handy. According to reports, the online result will provide immediate information to the students seeking Cuonline results. So, that cannot be considered as final. The university will issue a mark sheet consisting of the candidates’ final exam results. They can know their total marks secures, SGPA, and grade on Calicut University exam results.
According to some reports, the official website of Calicut University exam results has not been opening. So, candidates can wait for some time before checking their CUonline results. Here are details to know about the Calicut University results and how can students check them online.
Students were eagerly waiting for the state university to release CUonline results. Recently, it conducted odd semester examination for various courses including BA, B.Com, B Sc., BBA, and BCA in November 2019. The officials announced the Calicut University results for 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters. They can check CUonline results on the official page i.e. www.results.uoc.ac.in. Candidates need to enter their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth for checking their Calicut University exam results.
Candidates are considered to pass the Calicut University exam if they secure the minimum required or above the passing marks. The qualified students are promoted to the next semester according to the rules laid down by the university. However, if they fail or are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of the answer sheet.
