Calicut University Exam Results Are Out; Here's How To Check Results Online

Calicut University has released the results for regular, supplementary and improvement examination online on their official website i.e. www.universityofcalicut.info. Moreover, there are third party websites available for the same purpose. So, candidates can check their results for Calicut University exams effortlessly.

For candidates to check their Calicut University results, they must keep registration number handy. According to reports, the online result will provide immediate information to the students seeking Cuonline results. So, that cannot be considered as final. The university will issue a mark sheet consisting of the candidates’ final exam results. They can know their total marks secures, SGPA, and grade on Calicut University exam results.

According to some reports, the official website of Calicut University exam results has not been opening. So, candidates can wait for some time before checking their CUonline results. Here are details to know about the Calicut University results and how can students check them online.

Students were eagerly waiting for the state university to release CUonline results. Recently, it conducted odd semester examination for various courses including BA, B.Com, B Sc., BBA, and BCA in November 2019. The officials announced the Calicut University results for 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters. They can check CUonline results on the official page i.e. www.results.uoc.ac.in. Candidates need to enter their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth for checking their Calicut University exam results.

Candidates are considered to pass the Calicut University exam if they secure the minimum required or above the passing marks. The qualified students are promoted to the next semester according to the rules laid down by the university. However, if they fail or are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of the answer sheet.

How to Check Calicut University exam results

Candidates can easily check their Calicut University results by visiting the official website of the university i.e. results.uoc.ac.in. Take a look at the steps mentioned below.

Students need to visit the official website of the university i.e. www.universityofcalicut.info

It will lead them to the official website page

After this, students have to click on Pareeksha Bhavan

They need to find the Examination results option and click on it

A page leading to the exam results will open

Students are required to choose their course among the option visible in the table

They need to enter their registration number and security code and click on the submit button

The Calicut University exam result will appear

Here are the details printed on Calicut University results

Exam Name

Semester

Programme

Register No.

Name

Course Code

Course Title

Credit

Internal Marks

External Marks

Total Marks

Grade Point

Grade

Status

SGPA

Grade

