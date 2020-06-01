Mumbai University Final Year Examinations Cancelled After State Orders, Other Updates

With almost 40,000 cases in Mumbai alone, the University of Mumbai faces a challenge of conducting exams or putting students at risk for appearing for exams. Mumbai University has made new decisions and statements owing to the coronavirus situation in the city alone. With the alarming number and new cases being received on an everyday basis, Mumbai University has cancelled exams, followed online methods of teaching and also taken UGC guidelines under its due considerations and will carefully conduct vivas and internal assessments for the required courses. Due to the coronavirus pandemic making Mumbai the worst-hit city in India, the university is finding new measures slowly and steadily to solve student issues. Read on to know about the latest developments in Mumbai University regarding exams, results and other details.

Mumbai University exams stand cancelled

State Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, released a statement declaring the cancellation of exams in Maharashtra. He said that the exams of final year students as well will be cancelled owing to the coronavirus situation in the state. In Mumbai as well, final year students will not be risking their lives to appear for exams. Uddhav Thackeray added that students will be assessed on the past performances and an average will be drawn out from the same. After the lockdown was extended till June 30, 2020, Mumbai University along with other state universities have made a decision to promote all students in the state. However, exactly what will be the grading scheme and other details is yet to be decided.

Uddhav Thackeray had mentioned in his statewide address on Sunday that is May 31, 2020, that terminal or last semester students will receive the results assessed on the previous semesters. Students who still wish to make a second attempt for better grades can appear for the October and November schedule in the same year. Uday Samant, the state education minister as well, took to Twitter to announce that the decisions that are made will not be changed. The authorities involved are meeting the vice-chancellors of various universities including Mumbai University and will discuss the detailed guidelines will be provided for students who are still confused or want to know more about the marking scheme.

Mumbai University authorities to reflect on state's decision

Uddhav Thackeray also suggested that the individual varsities across the state, including Mumbai University, can explore options to avoid the legal strain of cancelling exams. According to a statement by State Governor Bgahast Singh Koshiyari, it is a breach of University Grants Commission's guidelines. Another suggestion by former Mumbai University vice-chancellor was to try alternative methods to physically conducting examinations. For example writing an MCQ based exam, or open-book examination, report or assignment submissions and more. There will be another window to further discuss the decision until June 20 as per Dr Deshmukh. The detailed guideline on the same will be released soon.

Mumbai University sets up a lab with IIT Alum

The University of Mumbai and IIT Alumni committee has joined forces to set-up a lab dedicated to the research of the contagious disease. The main focus in the COVID-19, however, is that it will tackle other diseases as well in the future. The notification read, “ MegaLab Mumbai would be one of the largest test facilities in the world for Covid19 & other infectious diseases. Global competition is being launched to identify appropriate equipment sources, consumable manufacturers and operating partners. In order to enable the creation of an entire ecosystem to support the path-breaking initiative, Mega Lab Mumbai had proposed to partner with research-oriented institutions of national importance in Mumbai and the National Capital Region.”

University of Mumbai and IIT Alumni Council join hands to setup Covid19 MegaLab in Mumbai with a capacity of 10 million tests per month. @iitcouncil @CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @samant_uday @prajaktdada @AUThackeray @rajeshtope11 pic.twitter.com/kAwTkE1RQd — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 31, 2020

