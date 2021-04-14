CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10 Exams Cancelled Following PM's Intervention

In a breakthrough decision, the Ministry of Education has cancelled the CBSE Board Exams for Class 10. The decision was taken following an intervention by PM Narendra Modi who advocated for the safety of students. According to sources, the official decision was to reschedule Class 10 exams like that of Class 12, however, the PM opposed it asserting that younger students have already suffered throughout the year, thereby their exams should be nixed altogether.

CBSE cancels Class 10 exams, postpones class 12 exams

Ministry of Education, on April 14, announced that CBSE Board Exams of class 10, which were scheduled to be held between May 4 to June 14 have been cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. In case, any candidate asserts non-satisfaction from the marks allocated to him/her, would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam when conducive.

On the other hand, the Class 12th exam, which was to be held from May 4th to June, 14th have been postponed. As per the ministry, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. Amidst the rising COVID-19 wave, the decision was made keeping in mind the safety of students.

The conclusion was reached following two rounds of meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokkriyal ‘Nishank’ and other important lawmakers on April 14. Both the meets were chaired by the PM. During the meet, officials proposed alternative arrangements to conduct board exams this year while also highlighting that it could be done online like the previous year.

With the country currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19, demand for the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams have risen. The call was echoed by hundreds of thousands of students and their parents who raised their voice online with #cancelboards2021.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams also grew louder after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

