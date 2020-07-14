CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Delhi’s High Pass Percentage Gets Boost From Govt Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12th on July 13 and Delhi region remained one of the best performers with Delhi East and Delhi West registering pass percentage of 94.24% and 94.61% respectively. Another important factor contributing to the high overall pass percentage, 94.39%, was the impressive performance of the students of Delhi government schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his “Team Education”, students, parents, and education officials involved in the “historic” result of government schools, recording 98% pass percentage.

Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic.



Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers.



Proud of you all. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2020

Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia, tweeted the results of the last five years which showed a continuous increase in the pass percentage, from 85.9% in 2016 to 98% in 2020. Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Education ministry, said Delhi government schools have been with themselves to break the records.

Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception!



2020: 98%

2019: 94.24%

2018: 90.6 %

2017: 88.2%

2016: 85.9%



Congrats to students, parents & Team Education! https://t.co/ktNogcLZEW — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 13, 2020

Read: CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Trivandrum Tops In Pass Percentage, Patna Lowest

Follows national trend

While private schools registered a slight increase this year - from 90.68% in 2019 to 91.69% in 2020 for Delhi East and 92.12% for Delhi West - the increase in pass percentage for government schools was around 2.5%. However, the increase was also in consonance with the national trend higher pass percentage as the results of cancelled examinations were based on internal assessment.

A total of 88.78% of students passed this year, with a 5.38% increase in pass percentage from last year when 83.40% of students cleared the examinations. Girls again outperformed boys in Class 12 examination results by recording 92.15% success rate while the pass percentage among boys stood at 86.19%, lagging behind girls by 5.96%. The pass percentage of transgender students stood at 66.67%.

While Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi East, and Delhi West topped the Pass percentage list, Patna, Prayagraj, Dehradun, and Guwahati were at the bottom. The overall number of unfair cases showed a significant decline this year - from 102 in 2019 to 65 in 2020 - however, it can’t be compared since some exams got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: CBSE Class 12 Results Out: Board Not To Release Merit List This Year Due To COVID-19