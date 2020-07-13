CBSE Class 12 Results Out: Board Not To Release Merit List This Year Due To COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12th on July 13 but it has decided not to release any merit list this year. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also didn’t release any merit list after it declared ICSE and ISC results last week.

According to CBSE, a total of 88.78 per cent students passed this year, with a 5.38% increase in pass percentage from last year when 83.40% of students cleared the examinations. Girls again outperformed boys in Class 12 examination results by recording 92.15% success rate while the pass percentage among boys stood at 86.19%, lagging behind girls by 5.96%. The pass percentage of transgender students stood at 66.67%.

In the CBSE Class 12th exam, a total of 38,686 students or 3.24% of the total number of candidates appeared have scored above 95%. As many as 1,57,934 students or 13.24% of students appeared for Class 12th exams scored over 90% marks. Over 13,000 schools have participated in CBSE Class 12 exams which were held on 4,984 exam centres.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 12 results

The students can access the result at cbseresults.nic.in. They need to enter Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card Id, as per the details given in the Admit Card. The digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates are also available in DigiLocker which can be downloaded from App Store as well as Google Play. Students have to enter CBSE registered mobile number, OTP and the last 6 digits of their roll number as security pin to login into DigiLocker.

CBSE will conduct an optional examination for the remaining subjects as soon as conditions are conducive as per the government’s assessment. Students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores.

