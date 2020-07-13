CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Trivandrum Tops In Pass Percentage, Patna Lowest

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12th on July 13 and, like every year, girls outperformed boys with a decisive margin of 5.96%. Apart from overall domination, the girls also outshined boys in every single region, from Ajmer to Guwahati and Chandigarh to Trivandrum.

The margin of pass percentage came under 1 per cent in only one out of 16 regions i.e. Bengaluru. The gap between the pass percentage remained highest in Patna, also the worst-performing region in terms of pass percentage, with a staggering 9.29% gap.

While Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi East, and Delhi West topped the Pass percentage list, Patna, Prayagraj, Dehradun, and Guwahati were at the bottom. The overall number of unfair cases showed a significant decline this year - from 102 in 2019 to 65 in 2020 - however, it can’t be compared since some exams got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Panchkula reported the highest number of unfair cases while Pragyraj, Pune, and Delhi West recorded zero cases of unfair means. The gender distribution remained skewed towards boys in terms of the number of students who appeared for the examination.

Increase in pass percentage

According to CBSE, a total of 88.78 per cent students passed this year, with a 5.38% increase in pass percentage from last year when 83.40% of students cleared the examinations. Girls again outperformed boys in Class 12 examination results by recording 92.15% success rate while the pass percentage among boys stood at 86.19%, lagging behind girls by 5.96%. The pass percentage of transgender students stood at 66.67%.

In the CBSE Class 12th exam, a total of 38,686 students or 3.24% of the total number of candidates appeared have scored above 95%. As many as 1,57,934 students or 13.24% of students appeared for Class 12th exams scored over 90% marks. Over 13,000 schools have participated in CBSE Class 12 exams which were held on 4,984 exam centres.

