CBSE Introduces Virtual Inspection Of Schools Applying For Up-gradation Of Affiliation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday introduced a new facility of a virtual inspection for up-gradation of affiliation, revealed Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. According to the Education Minister, schools can now apply for virtual inspection keeping in mind the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic due to which most schools are either shut or are not fully functional.

"Virtual inspection will prove to be a beneficial step in the educational interest of children, saving time spent on the physical inspection and ensuring a quick and smooth process of school affiliation," said Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. This move by the CBSE is being seen as a big relief to schools in the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: COVID-19: Optional Exams To Improve Performance In Class 12 Boards To Be Held In September, Says CBSE

Read: CBSE Compartment 2020: Know About CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020 News And Updates

"Virual inspection shall be done for up-gradation to Secondary/senior secondary level for cases registered up to session 2021-22," according to the order. Following this, fresh inspection committees with a detailed SOP would be issued for the virtual inspection in due course of time who would be required to complete the inspection within 10 days positively.

Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced the facility of virtual inspection for up-gradation of affiliation. This step by CBSE will be a relief to schools in the challenging times of #COVID19 pandemic: Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank pic.twitter.com/cE6vrFXAFg — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Row over CBSE Compartment Exams

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said through a circular on Thursday that Compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in September 2020. The examination schedule is expected to be announced soon by the Board. CBSE will issue two circulars for appearing in Compartment examinations - for regular candidates appearing through schools and for private candidates applying directly through the website.

Due to rising concerns over the CBSE compartment exam 2020, over 800 students across the country have written to the Supreme Court urging the apex body to take 'suo motu cognisance' on the CBSE’s decision to schedule the compartment exams while the pandemic still poses a threat to the health of the students.

Read: CBSE To Conduct Compartment Exam For Class 10 & 12 In September 2020 Despite Opposition

Read: CBSE Compartment Exams amid Covid 'sheer Violation Of Right To Life': 809 Students To SC