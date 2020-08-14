CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Likely To Be Held In September

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE compartment exam date on Thursday. So, students who did not clear 10th or 12th board exams and had applied for the Improvement of Performance could give CBSE compartment exam 2020 in September. The eligible candidates also include those whose exams did not happen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here are further details about the CBSE compartment exam 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

CBSE compartment exam date in September?

CBSE compartment exam date sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently revealed that the CBSE compartment exam is likely to take place in September. Students, who had applied for the Improvement of Performance, could appear for the CBSE compartment exam 2020. The board has released official notifications on its website for CBSE 10th compartment exam and CBSE 12th compartment exam. For the CBSE compartment exam, the conducting body would two circulars for regular and private students. However, for 10th or CBSE 12TH optional exam, applicants need to fulfill the eligibility criteria. Check them out:

Who can apply for CBSE compartment exam 2020

The official notification for CBSE 10th compartment exam and CBSE 12th compartment exam stated that students could apply for subjects for which examination had to happen between July 1, 2020, to July 15, 2020. Moreover, they could also appear if their result showed NC in the concerned subject. The board also said that it would release the CBSE compartment exam date sheet soon.

CBSE compartment exam 2020 application process

The application process for CBSE 10th compartment exam and CBSE 12th compartment exam would go on till August 20. Students would have to pay a fee of ₹300 per subject while applying through the online window at www.cbse.nic.in. Furthermore, schools would need to submit LOC for Compartment Examination for CBSE 10th compartment exam, CBSE 12th compartment exam, and CBSE 12th optional exam through e-Pariksha. So, those candidates, whose name got through the online process, could appear for the CBSE compartment exam 2020 in September.

Why the CBSE compartment exam 2020?

CBSE compartment exam 2020 is for students who failed in one or multiple subjects. But numerous boards like Bihar and Telangana State Boards have reportedly canceled optional exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To avoid giving CBSE 10th compartment exam and CBSE 12th compartment exam, students need to score 33 percent marks in each subject.

