CBSE Compartment Result 2020: Class 12th Compartment Result Declared; Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the compartment results of Class XII students today on its official website cbse.nic.in. The students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation of their papers. The Class X compartment exam results will be declared later.

Follow these steps to check and download the CBSE Class XII compartment result

Step 1. Students need to visit the website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Students will have to click on the 'CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results'.

Step 4. This will lead the student to the CBSE 12th compartment result credentials page.

Step 5. Fill in registration number or roll number and other information such as D.O.B if required.

Step 6. The result will appear on the screen, that students can download or take out a hard copy for future references.

The Class XII compartment examinations were held between September 22 to 29 after it was postponed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Around 90,000 students across the country appeared for the examinations. Students were asked to follow strict social distancing rules while appearing for the exams. On the day of the exam, no students were allowed without a mask.

The compartment examination was marred by controversies after students unsuccessfully contested against conducting the exams by the Central Board in the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of CBSE. Lawyers of students argued the COVID-19 transmission risk surrounding the examination and also said that even if they appear for the exams they won't be able to get admissions into colleges this year because most of the universities by then would be done with their admission process. The apex court directed CBSE and UGC to coordinate in order to accommodate the students in the upcoming session.

