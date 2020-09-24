CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Results By October 10: Board Tells Supreme Court

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court that the results of Class 12th compartment exams will be declared on or before October 10. CBSE informed the top court about result dates after the court had asked to declare the results of compartment exams at the earliest to avoid the possibility of them missing the current academic year.

The petitioners had raised concerns that the admissions in colleges and universities are drawing to an end and they won’t be able to get admissions even if they clear the exams. University Grants Commission (UGC) informed the three-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that the academic calendar for undergraduate courses will commence from October 31.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed petitioners to serve the copies of the petition to Union of India to consider their request for provisional admissions to universities after the CBSE decided to conduct compartment examinations for Class X and Class XII in September. Advocate Vivek Tankha told the bench that compartment exams from September 22 will lead to their whole year being wasted.

The court directed the UGC to not release the academic calendar until September 24. The UGC informed the court that the cut-off date for admission in colleges was October end and if CBSE declares the result of compartmental students by then, they will be able to get admission in the current academic year.

Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision On Exams Delayed, SC To Hear Matter On Sept 14

Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: SC Asks Board To Declare Results At The Earliest

Court on CBSE compartment exams

The latest statements from the CBSE and UGC appear to be an outcome of the court’s observation as it had advised them to work in tandem to ensure that the academic year of such students was not wasted. The top court had said that the authorities should work together to help students in these exceptional times.

In June, the CBSE decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus across the country. However, the exams for Class XII were kept as “optional”, which meant students could have either opted to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results or apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores.

Read: COVID-19: CBSE Conducts Compartment Exam For Class 10, 12 At Over 1,200 Centres

Read: Honing Linguistic Potential, Uplifting Special Students: CBSE Teachers' Award-Winning Initiatives