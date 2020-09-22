CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: SC Asks Board To Declare Results At The Earliest

Supreme Court on September 22 ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result of students appearing for compartmental exams at the earliest to avoid the possibility of them missing the current academic year. A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar also asked the board to coordinate with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure that students clearing compartmental exams get admission to colleges this year.

Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Decision On Exams Delayed, SC To Hear Matter On Sept 14

The court directed the UGC to not release the academic calendar until September 24, the next date of hearing. The UGC informed the court that the cut-off date for admission in colleges was October end and if CBSE declares the result of compartmental students by then, then they will be able to get admission in the current academic year. CBSE said that it will take three to four weeks for them to declare the result. The compartment exams started today and will continue until September 29.

Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Admit Cards For Class 10 & 12 Released, See Steps To Download

Students' concern

The announcement of the exam immediately came under fire after CBSE declared it earlier this month. Petitions were filed in Supreme Court to cancel the exams. The primary concern of the petitioners was that it would be impossible for the CBSE to safely hold the exams amid a COVID-19 pandemic. However, the apex court dismissed the plea to cancel the exams. Petitioners then raised concerns that the admissions in colleges and universities are drawing to an end and they won’t be able to get admissions even if they clear the exams.

Read: Honing Linguistic Potential, Uplifting Special Students:CBSE Teachers' Award Winning Initiatives

Read: COVID-19: CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams To Be Held From Sep 22-29

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credit: PTI)

