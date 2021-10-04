CBSE Compartment Result 2021: Class 12 Marks Verification Begins, Check Key Dates Here

Central Board of Secondary Education recently declared the CBSE compartment result 2021 for class 12. The compartment result that was announced on September 30, was for the improvement exam that was conducted between August 25, 2021 and September 15, 2021. In a recent development, CBSE has released the re-evaluation schedule for those candidates who appeared in the Compartment Exam. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website that is cbse.gov.in. CBSE result verification schedule highlights are mentioned here.

As per the CBSE schedule, candidates who are not satisfied with CBSE Class 12th compartment result will be required to pay an application fee for the verification of marks. They will be charged Rs 500 per subject for the process of verification. In case they want to get a photocopy of the answer book, they will have to pay Rs 700 for each answer book. Candidates will have to pay the above-mentioned amount through net banking or credit or debit card.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: RE-Evaluation Schedule

CBSE Class 12 Verification of marks will start on October 4, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Verification of marks will continue till October 6, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Obtaining Photocopy of Answer Book will begin on October 13, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Obtaining Photocopy of Answer Book ends on October 14, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation will start on October 18, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation will end on October 19, 2021

This year, as many as 94,305 candidates appeared for the CBSE Compartment Exam. CBSE in its official notice has mentioned that the re-evaluation result will be considered as final. No appeal would be considered by the board against the said re-evaluation. In case there is a change in marks after re-evaluation, candidates will have to surrender the mark sheet and they will be issued a new mark sheet by Board. For complete schedule candidates will have to visit the official website of CBSE which is cbse.gov.in.