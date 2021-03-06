CBSE Date Sheet 2021: How Revised Schedule Is Impacting Class 12th Science Stream Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday released a revised date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th board examination. The revision in the date sheet has surprised the class 12th science stream students, the most. CBSE has rescheduled the exams for class 12th Physics, Maths, Geography papers, and class 10th science and mathematics paper.

How the CBSE date sheet revision is impacting class 12th science stream students?

CBSE has rescheduled the date of the exam for the Physics paper. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 13 which has been pushed to June 8. Moreover, the Math exam that was earlier scheduled for June 1 will be held on May 31. Apart from the science stream papers, CBSE has also rescheduled the Geography paper exam from earlier June 2 to June 3, now.

With the change in the date for the Physics paper, students with PCB combination (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) whose board exam was earlier ending on May 24 will now be stretched up to June 8. Also, the students with PCM combination (Physics, Chemistry, Math) whose exam would end on May 31 will also end on June 8. With this major change, students of the CBSE board have stormed the microblogging site- Twitter with hilarious memes. Take a look at a few of them.

Le me to all my 12th board's Biology friends after revised datesheet :#CBSE #CBSE2021 pic.twitter.com/OK9hCMVvW9 — Anshu #MSDian🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@junior_Ram__04) March 5, 2021

CBSE mood swings 🤕 pic.twitter.com/j53DWUvcpm — Tripti Rajkumari (@RajkumariTripti) March 5, 2021

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: Dates of main papers

English (Core and Elective) May 4 Chemistry May 18 Biology May 24 Mathematics May 31 Hindi (Core and Elective) June 1 Business Studies May 12 Business Administration May 12 Accountancy May 17 Economics May 25 Geography June 3 History June 10 Political Science May 19 Sociology May 28 Psychology June 5 Physical Education May 8

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2021: Dates of Main Papers

English May 6 Hindi May 10 Science May 21 Social Science May 27 Mathematics June 2 Sanskrit June 3 Computer Applications June 7

(Image Credits: PTI Photo)

