CBSE Date Sheet 2021: How Revised Schedule Is Impacting Class 12th Science Stream Students

Quick links:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday released a revised date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th board examination. The revision in the date sheet has surprised the class 12th science stream students, the most. CBSE has rescheduled the exams for class 12th Physics, Maths, Geography papers, and class 10th science and mathematics paper.
CBSE has rescheduled the date of the exam for the Physics paper. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 13 which has been pushed to June 8. Moreover, the Math exam that was earlier scheduled for June 1 will be held on May 31. Apart from the science stream papers, CBSE has also rescheduled the Geography paper exam from earlier June 2 to June 3, now.
With the change in the date for the Physics paper, students with PCB combination (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) whose board exam was earlier ending on May 24 will now be stretched up to June 8. Also, the students with PCM combination (Physics, Chemistry, Math) whose exam would end on May 31 will also end on June 8. With this major change, students of the CBSE board have stormed the microblogging site- Twitter with hilarious memes. Take a look at a few of them.
Le me to all my 12th board's Biology friends after revised datesheet :#CBSE #CBSE2021 pic.twitter.com/OK9hCMVvW9— Anshu #MSDian🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@junior_Ram__04) March 5, 2021
CBSE mood swings 🤕 pic.twitter.com/j53DWUvcpm— Tripti Rajkumari (@RajkumariTripti) March 5, 2021
#CBSE revise datesheet...— Sumit_Prajapat (@Sumit__Prajapat) March 5, 2021
Me to my best friend.... pic.twitter.com/0ua2kIwuX9
Also Read| CBSE Revises Board Exam Dates For Few Class 10, 12 Subjects
Also Read| JEE Main 2021 May session dates clashing with Board exam dates: NTA comes up with solution
|English (Core and Elective)
|May 4
|Chemistry
|May 18
|Biology
|May 24
|Mathematics
|May 31
|Hindi (Core and Elective)
|June 1
|Business Studies
|May 12
|Business Administration
|May 12
|Accountancy
|May 17
|Economics
|May 25
|Geography
|June 3
|History
|June 10
|Political Science
|May 19
|Sociology
|May 28
|Psychology
|June 5
|Physical Education
|May 8
|English
|May 6
|Hindi
|May 10
|Science
|May 21
|Social Science
|May 27
|Mathematics
|June 2
|Sanskrit
|June 3
|Computer Applications
|June 7
Also Read| CM Kejriwal approves Delhi Board of School Education; says 'will soon scrap CBSE board'
Also Read| Delhi State Board- DBSE gets approval from govt for 2,700 schools in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
(Image Credits: PTI Photo)