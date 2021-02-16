JEE Main 2021 May Session Dates Clashing With Board Exam Dates: NTA Comes Up With Solution

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification for the JEE Main 2021 aspirants who were worried about clashing of the entrance exam dates with the CBSE or other state board exam schedules. In the notice, NTA has asked the applicants of JEE Main 2021 May session to inform the agency about their board exam dates so that they are scheduled to appear on some other dates. JEE Main fourth session exam will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

JEE Mains 2021 (May cycle) and class 12th Board Exam Dates clashing

NTA will open the application window for JEE Main fourth (May) session of exam 2021 on May 3. The last date to register for the IIT entrance exam is May 12. Candidates will be asked to inform the NTA about their Class 12 Roll number and the name of the Board. There will be a column in the JEE Main May session application form that will read "Whether appearing for Board Examination on any of the dates 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th May 2021”. Candidates will have to tick the check box if their answer is 'Yes' and select the ‘Date of their Class 12 Board Examination’ in their online Application Form so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE (Main) with Class 12 Board Examination.

"The JEE (Main) Session-4 will be conducted in May on 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th May 2021. It has been brought to the notice of NTA by the candidates appearing in JEE (Main) that the 12th Class Examinations, 2021 conducted by CBSE and various State Boards are going to be held during this period. Keeping in view the interest of the candidates and to avoid any clash between the two examinations, the NTA will open the Application form of JEE(Main) -2021 from 3 rd May to 12th May 2021 (for the May session) asking the candidates to inform the NTA about their Class 12 Roll number and name of Board," the official notice reads.

This year, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 in four cycles in February, March, April, May for admissions in the next academic session. The JEE (Main) Session-1 (Februay-2021), Session-2 (March-2021), and Session-3 (April-2021) will be conducted from 23rd to 26th February 2021, 15th to 18th March 2021, and 27th to 30th April 2021, respectively. NTA has already released the admit card for JEE Main February cycle. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

