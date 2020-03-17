CBSE Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Here Is All You Need To Know

The CBSE board exams began around February 24. CBSE will continue exams till April 14, according to a news portal. Precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Several schools and colleges have been shut down in various states of India till March 31. However, the CBSE board exams are continuing as per schedule, as per a news portal.

CBSE Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus?

Earlier, there were several rumours that revolved around the CBSE exam being postponed or cancelled. However, the board has declared that the CBSE exam postponed rumour is not true, according to a news portal. The board has affirmed that the exams for CBSE 2020 will continue as per schedule with refreshed dates.

The news for the CBSE exam postponed came during the coronavirus news outbreak that has been active in the country for a while. The Coronavirus news caused fear due to which several organisations, including schools and colleges, were shut down as precautionary measures. The CBSE exam postponed news was one of them; however, this has finally been cleared up by the board.

Dates for CBSE Class 12

The dates for class 12 CBSE 2020 exams remain to be from March 31, 2020, to April 14, 2020. The exams have been delayed from February 26 to March 6 and have finally been rescheduled with the release of new dates by the CBSE as of March 9. Below is an exam timetable of the new refreshed dates for the CBSE Class 12 examinations.

Subject Names Rescheduled Dates Physics March 31 English April 1 Chemistry April 4 History April 9 Accountancy April 11 Political Science April 13

Dates for CBSE Class 10

The dates for class 10 exams as per CBSE 2020 will start on March 21, 2020, and end on March 30, 2020. Below is an updated and refreshed timetable of the fresh new dates updated by the CBSE. Read further to know the subject wise allocation of upcoming exams.

Subject Names Rescheduled Dates English March 21 Science March 24 Sanskrit March 27 Hindi March 30

Private candidates will have to report to their regional centre by March 14, as per the CBSE board. It was mentioned by a news portal that 80 centres will conduct the rescheduled exams. These exams will be specifically conducted for class 10 and 12.