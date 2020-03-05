Netizen Apologises To CBSE For Spreading Fake News Of Board Exam Paper Leak; Deletes Posts

On Thursday, a person apologized to the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) for spreading fake news about a question paper leak on social media. The CBSE had on Wednesday said that they have written to the Delhi Police against fake news and rumours being spread about class 10 and 12 board examination paper leaks.

Read: CBSE Writes To Delhi Police against Fake News About Board Exam Paper Leaks

"CBSE has also filed FIR against users of social media platforms and individuals who are making false claims of paper leakage. In one such instance, a user has sent a written apology to Chairperson-CBSE," announced the Board.

Read: Coronavirus: HRD Ministry Directs The States, CBSE To Spread Awareness Among Students

"That the video put up on social media was just to tease my classmate. I have deleted that video from everywhere. I really don't know anything about the real paper. The paper which I upload was of the previous year. I beg you sir for this act. I won't repeat anything like this again, sorry," CBSE cited the user as saying in a written apology to the Chairperson. CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news.

Read: Coronavirus: CBSE To Allow Students To Carry Masks, Hand Sanitiser During Board Exams

CBSE tracing miscreants through links on social media

The board has taken several security initiatives to conduct examinations smoothly but many anti-social elements have been uploading fake messages like providing CBSE question papers and asking candidates to pay for the leaked papers. Several fake videos about leakage of CBSE questions papers have been uploaded on YouTube that are misleading students and parents.

The Board said that it has asked the Delhi Police to file FIR under provisions of IPC and IT Act and take action against these miscreants. CBSE is also trying to trace and contact individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for the security of ongoing exams.

Read: CBSE Students File A Petition For Lenient Evaluation Of The Class 12 TH Physics Paper

(With Agency Inputs)