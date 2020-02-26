CBSE Exam Postponed In North East Delhi: Know All Important Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has postponed the CBSE exam scheduled on February 26, 2020, for students in the North East Part of Delhi. The board released an official statement on February 25, 2020, regarding the same. This statement was released on the official website of CBSE.

CBSE 2020 exam postpone details

As per the official press note released by the CBSE officials, the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE class 12 exams are postponed for the students of North-East part of Delhi. The CBSE 2020 exam commenced on February 15, 2020.

As requested by the Directorate of Education Government of Delhi to avoid the inconvenience of students, staff, and parents, the Board has decided to postpone the exam.

The CBSE Class 10 exam that was postponed was 101-English Communicative and !84-English Language and Literature. The CBSE Class 12 exam that was postponed was 796-Web Application(old), 803-Web Application(New) and 821-Media. The details of the Exam Centers where these exams have been postponed are available at the official website cbse.nic.in.

The exams in the rest of the parts of Delhi will be conducted as scheduled. The schedule of these exams being conducted would be provided by the CBSE officials soon.

In Delhi, recently, there were some unethical activities that took place in several parts of the city. These activities caused several damages to lots of people in Delhi. This is the reason why the CBSE decided to take this step in the areas that are more affected by the things that happened in Delhi.

