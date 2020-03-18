CBSE Instructs Centres To Ensure Adequate Distance Between Students Appearing For Exams

In an attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed the upcoming board exams centres to ensure a sitting arrangement with adequate distance between the students. The board has also instructed invigilators to cover their face with masks or handkerchiefs during the examination. Amidst virus outbreak, several examinations have been suspended or postponed, however, the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are set to take place as per schedule, the board clarified on Tuesday.

CBSE exam postponed due to Coronavirus?

Earlier, there were several rumours that revolved around the CBSE exam being postponed or cancelled. However, the board has declared that the CBSE exam postponed rumour is not true. The board has affirmed that the exams for CBSE 2020 will continue as per schedule with refreshed dates.

Health Ministry orders temporary closure

In view of the rising novel Coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

Following the Health Ministry's order, the Tripura government on Monday shut down schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, swimming pools, gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. However, board exams will be held as per schedule. The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and also to maximize social distance in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 152. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 182,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 7,174 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.