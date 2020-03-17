Thailand To Shut All Schools, Universities To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on March 17 announced that all schools and entertainment venues will be shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. The recent development came after the number of cases in the country doubled in the last three days. According to reports, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha while talking to the media said that there are no plans of complete city or country lockdown yet.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after the cabinet meeting said that all schools and universities in the country from March 18 will remain close for two weeks to reduce the chance of the disease from spreading. Massage parlours and entertainment venues will also remain shut for two weeks, PM said while wearing a face mask.

Coronavirus outbreak

Thailand has so far recorded 177 cases of coronavirus, of which 30 cases came in the last 24 hours. Thailand has successfully treated 41 patients. According to data acquired by worldometer, the Southeast Asian has logged in one death since the virus first broke out in December last year. The total number of active cases in the country is 135 of which one patient remains under critical condition.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 7,400 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,87,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were being traded illegally as per reports. According to the latest reports, at least 3,000 people have died outside mainland China, making it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries besides China, where virus cases have escalated rapidly.

