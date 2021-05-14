CBSE Issues Official Statement Regarding Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams, Read Here

Amid speculations about the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021, the board has issued a big statement for students. Ever since the CBSE announced to cancel the class 10 board exams and postpone the class 12 board exams, students from all over the country have been demanding to cancel the class 12 exams as well. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had taken this decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What did the CBSE say?

A senior official of CBSE on Friday stated that the board has not taken any decision to cancel the class 12 board exams, as of now. However, the board will decide only after reviewing the situation in the country. CBSE had earlier informed that the situation will be reviewed after June 1. The board will inform about the new dates of the exams at least 15 days in advance, the board had said. The official was responding to a question about the possibility of cancellation of class 12 board exams following demands by a section of students and parents who have expressed concern over the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a senior CBSE official said on Friday.

CBSE Class 10 board exams cancelled

CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CBSE board exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year were scheduled to be held from May 4.

"The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted," a board official had then said.

Earlier this month, CBSE had announced the marking policy for class 10 board exams. According to the policy, students will be evaluated for a total of 100 marks on each paper. 20 marks for each subject will be based on the internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the student's performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown. Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes were again suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Last year also, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later canceled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)