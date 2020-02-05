CBSE Junior Assistant Cut Off Marks 2020; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is recruiting candidates for the post of Junior Assistant. The exam for the post of Junior Assistant was held on January 29, 2020, and January 30, 2020. The CBSE Answer key 2020 for all the posts has been released on February 4, 2020. As the answer key has been already released, it is time to know the expected cut off marks resulting in the selection.

A piece of good news for all the appearing candidates is that there is no negative marking for the wrong answers. This will ultimately result in high cut off marks. The first round of the CBSE Junior Assistant exam is over and the cut off marks can help the candidates for checking the qualifying marks to step into the next round. All the appearing candidates can check the exam result analysis and expected cut off here.

Also Read | CBSE Relaxes Exam Norms For Children Of Military Personnel Fighting 'terrorism, Left-wing Extremism'

Expected cut off marks for CBSE Junior Assistant post (Subject wise cut off marks):

About Recruitment:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has the recruitment for the 349 Posts of Junior Assistant, Sr. Assistant & Various other posts. A large Number of Candidates filled their application form for these Posts. The Process of Application was conducted from November 15, 2019, to the last date December 16, 2019.

Also Read | CBSE Warns 'mischievous' Elements Against Spreading Rumours About Board Exams

About the Exam:

All the Candidates filled their application form successfully for the above vacant posts. CBSE has conducted the exam on January 29, 2020, to January 31, 2020. The exam was conducted offline and was written type for all the posts.

Also Read | CBSE 2020: How To Download CBSE Private Candidate's Admit Card

Selection Process :

Stage 1 – Written Exam (For All Posts)

Stage 2 – Interview (Only for Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT)), Skill Test (Typing) (Only for Senior Assistant & Junior Assistant) & Skill Test (Dictation & Transcription) (Only for Stenographer).

Also Read | CBSE 2020: How To Download CBSE Class 10 Admit Card? Check Important Updates Here

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates and results. The results of the written exams are expected to be out in February 2020. For further details and exam, related notifications visit the official website.

Image Courtesy: CBSE official website