CBSE 2020: How To Download CBSE Class 10 Admit Card? Check Important Updates Here

India has four common education boards on a national level. They are, namely, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate is Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), and the State Boards (known as SSC). As the examination season as started for the students of classes 10th and 12th, each board has started releasing their schedules and admit cards.

On January 17, 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi had released its schedule. According to it, the examinations for class 10 students are supposed to commence from February 26 to March 18, 2020. Recently, the official website released the admit card for the students of class 10 for their board exams. Click here to check out the official website of CBSE board. Read on to know how to download CBSE class 10 admit card.

How to download the admit card.

1. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education. Click here to visit the official website of CBSE.

2. In the next step, you must click on the link that reads, ‘Admit Card And School LOC for Board Examination 2020’

3. It will open a new page or a new tab for the same.

4. Fill in your credentials and log in after that.

5. Your admit card will appear on the display screen.

6. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

The prime focus of the board, according to their website, is:

Innovations in teaching-learning methodologies by devising students friendly and students centred paradigms. Reforms in examinations and evaluation practices. Skill learning by adding job-oriented and job-linked inputs. Regularly updating the pedagogical skills of the teachers and administrators by conducting in-service training programmes, workshops etc.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock