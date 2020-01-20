CBSE 2020: How To Download CBSE Private Candidate's Admit Card

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the admit card for private candidates in the coming month i.e February 2020. The admit card can be viewed and saved by online downloading on CBSE official website. The last date to starts the process of filling up the online private candidate application form had ended on 30th September 2019. For those who were able to make their application process, should be on their pcs to make sure they download the admit card to download the admit card for CBSE private candidate. The exams are estimated to take place in the months of February/March/April 2020. Here are the details on how a private/ usual candidate can obtain the CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card for 2020 exam.

Steps to download CBSE admit card 2020: Cebse private candidate

Candidates can easily download the CBSE private candidate admit card 2020 from the official site once the link is active. Follow these steps in order to download the private candidate admit card.

Go to the official website of the educational board which is cbse.nic.in Click on the link to download CBSE recruitment admit card which will be under the Recent Announcements section, A login page will appear as soon as you hit the download option. Enter your user ID and password Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Click the Download option and take its print out.

CBSE Board has been released Admit card for class 10th and 12th. For direct download Admit card Click Below link⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ClAscos3d9 — Edusavior (@edusavior) January 20, 2020

