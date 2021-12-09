CBSE Offers Opportunity To Class X, XII 2020 Main Students To Appear On Term 2 Board Exams

In good news for students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has temporarily cancelled the eligibility condition for private candidates to appear for compartment exams along with term 2 board exams. According to the latest notification issued by CBSE, the relaxation has been offered for the 2021–2022 session only. All those candidates who took the main 2020 exam under the full subject category and were placed in the compartment but could not clear the compartment exam on subsequent chances can also appear for compartment exams.

The Board has taken this decision as a one-time measure for the academic session 2021–2022 only. The notification issued by CBSE said, "This decision has been taken as a special one-time measure for the session 2021–2022, only considering the special circumstances." Candidates who are in the compartment category in the main 2021 examination and candidates who have been placed in a compartment in August or September 2021 are also eligible to register as private candidates for the compartment examination, according to the Board. The Board will conduct the compartment examination with the term 2 board exams for both classes 10 and 12.

This time, the class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in two terms. The term 1 board exam is underway, and the term 2 exams will be conducted in March-April. The CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 will conclude on December 11, 2021, whereas the CBSE Class 12 exams for main subjects will continue till December 22, 2021. The term 2 examinations will be conducted according to the COVID-19 situation across the country.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image