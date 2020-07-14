CBSE 10th Result 2020: HRD Minister Announces Class 10 Exam Results To Be Out On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 results on June 15, Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Pokhriyal extended his wishes to parents, students and teachers and informed that Class 10 result will be announced tomorrow. CBSE Results for Class 12 were announced on July 13, 2020.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

Read | Kendriya Vidyalayas record 98.62 pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 results

CBSE Results 2020: Where to check CBSE Results 2020 for Class 10?

Once the CBSE 10th results are declared they can be checked on these websites: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In addition to this, the CBSE 10th results will also be availed on apps like Digilocker and UMANG. DigiLocker is an online service app created by the Government of India under its initiative Digital India.

Read | CBSE Class 12 result 2020: Here is Board's formula for ranking students who did not appear

It provides every user who has an Aadhar card with an account in the cloud. The user can then access authentic documents such as driving license, vehicle registration, academic mark sheet in digital format from the official issuers of these certificates. Umang is a mobile application created by the Government of India, which will also display CBSE Results 2020.

Read | CBSE Class 12 results: Marginal dip in pass percentage of foreign schools

It is important to note that both CBSE and ICSE, during a crucial hearing in June 2020, had assured the Supreme Court of India that they will be declaring Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 15. On July 13, 2020, CBSE results were directly published the board’s official website, without any prior notice to students. Thus, the board took lakhs of Class 12 examinees by surprise.

Read | 'CBSE vs ICSE': Jharkhand student's hilarious rant on 'board battle' has people in splits

CBSE Results 2020: How to check the mark sheet once it’s released?