CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Here Is Board's Formula For Ranking Students Who Did Not Appear

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for 2020 Class 12 board examinations on Monday. The exams were put on hold in the middle of March as the raging coronavirus pandemic triggered a nationwide lockdown.

The board decided to only conduct 29 "important" papers of those exams that were pending for both Classes 10 and 12. However, later it decided not to conduct any of the pending examinations as the pandemic painted a grim situation.

The board then devised a formula to impute the marks of papers in which students did not appear. This involved calculating with an average of the best three papers of students who had written four papers, of the best two for students who had written only three, and used practical and project marks for students who had written less than two.

According to CBSE, a total of 88.78% of students passed this year, with a 5.38% increase in pass percentage from last year when 83.40% of students cleared the examinations. Girls again outperformed boys in Class 12 examination results by recording 92.15% success rate while the pass percentage among boys stood at 86.19%, lagging behind girls by 5.96%. The pass percentage of transgender students stood at 66.67%.

Meanwhile, a total of 38,686 students or 3.24% of the total number of candidates appeared have scored above 95%. As many as 1,57,934 students or 13.24% of students appeared for Class 12th exams scored over 90% marks. Over 13,000 schools have participated in CBSE Class 12 exams which were held on 4,984 exam centres.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 12 results

The students can access the result at cbseresults.nic.in. They need to enter Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Admit Card Id, as per the details given in the Admit Card. The digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates are also available in DigiLocker which can be downloaded from App Store as well as Google Play. Students have to enter CBSE registered mobile number, OTP, and the last 6 digits of their roll number as security pin to login into DigiLocker.

CBSE will conduct an optional examination for the remaining subjects as soon as conditions are conducive as per the government’s assessment. Students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores.

(Image: Shutterstock)

