Jharkhand Student's Hilarious Rant On CBSE Vs ICSE 'board Battle' Leaves People In Splits

An Instagram user’s hilarious take on the difference of curriculum between the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE board in a video has gone viral. Neekita’s just over two-minute rant ranging from English speaking habits of the students in both the boards to ICSE students borrowing CBSE’s NCERT books for exam preparations a not lauding the books. Talking in a unique accent and in Hindi, Neekita starts off by saying that she is a CBSE student which according to her is ‘evident’ by her appearance.

Shared on Instagram by username @talks_with_neekita, she wrote in the caption, “CBSE vs ICSE.” The girl also requested her followers to not take the points made by her in the video to the heart or else she would remain unsuccessful in spreading smiles. Hailing from Ranchi in Jharkhand, Neekita also asked her followers to further share the video and continue supporting her. Being only the second post on her account, the viral clip has garnered over 176k views and nearly two thousand comments. Her take on the ever-lasting board battle has been highly lauded by internet users. Watch:

Read - Locust Attack: Lucknow Residents Share Videos And Pics Of Tiddis On 'destructive Mission'

Read - Video Of Stunning Orchid Mantis Wins Internet, Netizens Ask 'is It A Flower Or Insect?'

‘So relatable’

While many CBSE students sided with Neekita and agreed with all the points she made about Hindi speaking and ICSE students choosing to listen to English songs including We Don’t Anymore by Charlie Puth, there were many who posted explanations. Irrespective of the board they support, thousands of internet users united to laud the Instagram user for making a video which is “so relatable”. The students from both ICSE and CBSE have often indulged in a war of words ranging from the difference in the syllabus and even the kind of examinations that the board provides. However, many followers commented under Neekita’s video saying she took a dig on CBSE and ICSE ‘equally at the same time’.

One Instagram user wrote, "See CBSE schools just want to prepare us for the future they are not forcing us to speak English everywhere. Only they want is just to speak English in schools so that we can prepare nicely for exams or for writing good essays, stories, etc." But someone else noted, "Are normal funny video hai ve Kyun dono ko compare kr rhe ho".

Read - Photographer Builds Three-storey Classic Camera Shaped House In Karnataka, See Pics

Read - Space Enthusiast Couple Zip-up Astronaut Suits For 'adventure In The Streets'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.