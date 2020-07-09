CBSE Syllabus Removed Federalism, Secularism; Check CBSE's Deleted Syllabus For Class 9-12

In order to reduce the course load, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notified the new syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session on Wednesday after rationalising up to 30 per cent of the curriculum. This means that the CBSE board has deleted certain chapters from each subject of Class 9th to Class 12th.

How to Check Deleted CBSE syllabus

Visit the official CBSE website by copy-pasting this URL on your browser - http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html

Image courtesy: CBSE official website

Here is the window that will appear for the deleted portion for each subject in Class 9th and Class 10th

Image courtesy: CBSE official website

Here is the window that will appear for the deleted portion for each subject in Class 11th and Class 12th

Image courtesy: CBSE official website

CSBE reduced syllabus for Class 9th to Class 12th

The board has uploaded the list of subjects deleted in each subject for the curriculum of class 9th to Class 12th. Here are some of the topics that have been deleted from specific subjects. However, the entire list is mentioned on the CBSE website at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html

Image courtesy: CBSE official website

Chapters on Democratic Rights and Structure of the Indian Constitution are removed from the Class 9 Political Science syllabus. Even a chapter on Food Security in India is removed from Economics syllabus.

According to the updated curriculum, the chapters deleted from the Class 10 syllabus are those dealing with democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement and challenges to democracy.

For Class 11, the deleted portions include the chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, secularism and growth of local governments in India.

Similarly, Class 12 students will not be required to study the chapters on India's relations with its neighbours -- Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the changing nature of India's economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation, among others.

Image courtesy: CBSE HQ Twitter

CBSE 10th and 12th exam updates

The CBSE board has cancelled its remaining Class X and XII board examinations for the year 2020 in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country. The results were announced based on internal assessment. However, the board has provided with the option of sitting for the exam at a later date (Class XII students), while the results declared for class X students is final.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock