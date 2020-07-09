CBSE Syllabus Removed Federalism, Secularism; Check CBSE's Deleted Syllabus For Class 9-12

Quick links:
In order to reduce the course load, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notified the new syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session on Wednesday after rationalising up to 30 per cent of the curriculum. This means that the CBSE board has deleted certain chapters from each subject of Class 9th to Class 12th.
#cbseforstudents #students #CBSE brings big respite to students, reduces syllabus for classes IX-XII pic.twitter.com/DRcCBAdV4M— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 7, 2020
Image courtesy: CBSE official website
Image courtesy: CBSE official website
Image courtesy: CBSE official website
The board has uploaded the list of subjects deleted in each subject for the curriculum of class 9th to Class 12th. Here are some of the topics that have been deleted from specific subjects. However, the entire list is mentioned on the CBSE website at http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html
Image courtesy: CBSE official website
Image courtesy: CBSE HQ Twitter
The CBSE board has cancelled its remaining Class X and XII board examinations for the year 2020 in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country. The results were announced based on internal assessment. However, the board has provided with the option of sitting for the exam at a later date (Class XII students), while the results declared for class X students is final.
