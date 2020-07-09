CTET July 2020: CBSE Likely To Announce Fresh Date Soon; Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce a new date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) since the exam scheduled to be held on July 5 was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The new date for CTET July 2020 exam will be announced on the CBSE website cbse.nic.in or CTET website ctet.nic.in.

On June 25, Anurag Tripathi, Director (CTET), released a public notice saying the next date of examination will be announced when the situation is more conducive for the conduct of examinations. He said that all candidates registered for CTET July 2020 many visit the website regularly. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had also tweeted saying the CTET exam has been postponed looking at the “current situation”.

The CTET exam comprises two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II. While Paper-I is for those candidates interested in teaching the students of classes 1 to 5, Paper-II is required for candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. If an applicant wishes to teach both levels the person is required to appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II exams.

Previous year papers on website

CBSE has uploaded the question papers from previous CTET exams for candidates which can be referred by the candidates to understand the pattern of the examination. The previous years’ question papers are from December 2018, July 2019 and December 2019. The question papers of both Paper I and Paper II are available to download on the official website.

The candidates may download Admit Card from CTET official website when available and appear for the examination at the given Centre. CBSE advises that in case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information vary from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET unit for necessary corrections.

