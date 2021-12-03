CBSE Term 1 Exam: Board Releases Important Notice Regarding OMR Evaluation; Check Here

CBSE Term 1 Exam Notification: The Term 1 Board Examination for Classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is underway for the session 2021-22. Before the examination began, the board declared that from this term the board will consider the feedback and observations given by the subject experts on the answer keys while preparing the term 1 board exam results, and all the students have also been instructed to fill the OMR sheets. The Board released an important notification, informing all the CBSE affiliated schools under the board to share their observations about the question paper or answer key.

According to the latest notification issued by CBSE, "Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys." However, the Board has a well-settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is understood that the evaluators may check or evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them. "

The Board has also asked schools to share any observations on errors found in the question paper. The observations or feedback received "will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of the results so that no student is put at any disadvantage," reads the notification. Check below for more information on CBSE Term 1 exam.

CBSE Term 1 Exam

This year, the CBSE is conducting the board examination for classes 10 and 12 on the OMR sheet in an MCQ pattern across the country. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes. As per the guidelines issued by the CBSE, teachers are required to send the evaluated OMR sheet on the same day to the CBSE and upload the correct responses of the students on the online portal. Once the examination is over, the board will release the results soon. The board will share the marks scored by the students and not grade their performance at this time.

Image: PTI