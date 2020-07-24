Centre Forms Panel Under UGC Chief To Draw Up Plans For 'Stay In India And Study In India'

The Centre will set up a committee, under UGC (Univesity Grants Chairman) Chairman, to prepare guidelines and measures to ensure that more and more students stay for study in India, and come out with a mechanism for increasing intake in well-performing universities. The Committee will submit a report to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in a fortnight's time.

Mechanisms will also be explored for starting multi-disciplinary and innovative programs, twinning and joint degree programs, Cross Country designing of centers, facilitating online lectures by eminent faculty abroad, linkage between academia and industry, facilitate joint degree ventures, and lateral entry to Indian Higher Education Institutions.

The Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will oversee the issues related to Technical institutions while heads of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may also be called for inputs looking at their experience in the education sector. Separate sub-committees consisting of Directors of IIT, NIT, IIIT, CoA, and Vice Chancellors of Central Universities will be created who will assist UGC and AICTE chiefs.

Stay in India and Study in India

These decisions were taken in a brainstorming session on the “Stay in India and Study in India” initiative chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal along with senior officials and Heads of Autonomous/Technical Organisations in New Delhi on Friday.

Pokhriyal said that because of the COVID-19 situation many students who wanted to pursue studies abroad have decided to stay back in India and pursue their studies within India. He said that there are also a rising number of Indian students returning to India with concern about the completion of their studies. He emphasized that the HRD Ministry should make all efforts to look into the needs of both these categories of students.

The Minister also said that in 2019, around 7 lakh 50 thousand students travelled abroad to pursue their studies and because of this valuable foreign exchange as well as many bright students moved out of India. He stressed on making all efforts to help bright students to pursue their education in India.

