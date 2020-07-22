JEE Main 2020: HRD Minister Tweets Assure 'No Conflict' On JEE Main & UPSC NDA Clash

Quick links:
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in his latest tweets have talked about the issue about the clashing of UPSC NDA exams on September 6th and the JEE Main 2020 which is also slated to be conducted around the same time. This issue of clashing of the two exams started when both the UPSC NDA / NA I and II Exam 2020 and JEE Main 2020 was postponed to September.
Earlier, both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams were going to be conducted on different dates. However, when many students wrote to HRD minister regarding the clash of the exam dates, the HRD minister took to Twitter to clarify about the same. Take a look at what the HRD minister wrote regarding the JEE main 2020 exams.
The HRD Minister stated that those students appearing in JEE (Main) 2020, who were not able to update in their application forms about appearing in the NDA exam, should not worry. He ensured that NTA authorities will ensure that the two exams don't clash for those candidates who are appearing in both the exams. Check the tweets of the HRD minister regarding the same.
I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020
.@DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020
However, students are advised to keep a check on NTA official website at nta.ac.in to be informed with any update regarding the same in case the students ate asked to update about the information in their JEE main form about appearing in NDA exam too.
The admit cards UPSC NDA and JEE Main 2020 are scheduled to be released around August 15. This is an estimated date as the authorities had earlier mentioned about the release of the admit cards about 2 to 3 weeks ahead of the examination only. All Candidates are advised to check the JEE main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and upsc.gov.in for official updates.
