JEE Main 2020: HRD Minister Tweets Assure 'No Conflict' On JEE Main & UPSC NDA Clash

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in his latest tweets have talked about the issue about the clashing of UPSC NDA exams on September 6th and the JEE Main 2020 which is also slated to be conducted around the same time. This issue of clashing of the two exams started when both the UPSC NDA / NA I and II Exam 2020 and JEE Main 2020 was postponed to September.



Earlier, both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams were going to be conducted on different dates. However, when many students wrote to HRD minister regarding the clash of the exam dates, the HRD minister took to Twitter to clarify about the same. Take a look at what the HRD minister wrote regarding the JEE main 2020 exams.

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2020: Will The National Entrance Examination Be Conducted Next Month?

HRD minister tweets on JEE Main 2020

The HRD Minister stated that those students appearing in JEE (Main) 2020, who were not able to update in their application forms about appearing in the NDA exam, should not worry. He ensured that NTA authorities will ensure that the two exams don't clash for those candidates who are appearing in both the exams. Check the tweets of the HRD minister regarding the same.

I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2020 Postponed? Learn About Recent Announcements And Latest JEE Updates

.@DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020

However, students are advised to keep a check on NTA official website at nta.ac.in to be informed with any update regarding the same in case the students ate asked to update about the information in their JEE main form about appearing in NDA exam too.



The admit cards UPSC NDA and JEE Main 2020 are scheduled to be released around August 15. This is an estimated date as the authorities had earlier mentioned about the release of the admit cards about 2 to 3 weeks ahead of the examination only. All Candidates are advised to check the JEE main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and upsc.gov.in for official updates.

ALSO READ| UPSC NDA Exam And Naval Academy's September 2020 Exam Details And Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2020 and UPSC NDA exam clash

The Joint Entrance Examinations i.e. JEE Main and advanced of 2020 that were scheduled in July had been postponed to September in the wake of the surging coronavirus positive cases in the country.

JEE Main exams will be held from September 1-6th for multiple sessions whereas UPSC NDA (I) and (II) exam will be jointly held on September 6th.

JEE Main students were actually supposed to mark in their application form whether they would also be appearing for NDA exams or not. However even though the students have not marked on their JEE Main form, the HRD ministry has assured them of no clashes with the UPSC NDA exam.

JEE Main 2020 is slated to be conducted in various sessions so the only possible way of JEE Main and UPSC NDA exam to not clash is by not conducting the JEE mains exam for students on the day when NDA exam is going to be conducted i.e. September 6th.

ALSO READ| NEET, JEE Main 2020 Exams Live Updates: NTA To Reopen Application Edit Window

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock