HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Announces National Quiz Competition On Kargil Vijay Divas

HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday, July 24 announced National quiz competition on the occasion of the 21st Kargil Vijay Divas to be celebrated on Sunday 26 July to commemorate the contribution of the national warriors. The quiz is organised by the Central government to inculcate patriotism among students, Nishank said in his tweet. The quiz is being organized between July 23 to July 25, 2020. Each student will get a digital certificate of participation. Students can participate in the quiz by using this link: https://bit.ly/KargilQuiz

Details about the quiz

The quiz questions are designed to assess the knowledge and understanding of the Kargil conflict. It is a timed quiz with 6 questions to be answered in 60 seconds. To take part in the quiz, the participants need to register on mygov.in and fill in the details in the form. Those who secure 80 percent and above marks will be given a merit certificate duly signed by Secretary UGC, Director NCERT and CEO MyGov. Participants can view their scores after the last date of the quiz.

Students, how much do you know about the Kargil war?

On this Kargil Vijay Divas, we bring you a national level quiz competition to commemorate the contribution of our warriors.

Participate now: https://t.co/YCRGUYgExt

Last day to participate: 25th July pic.twitter.com/2AdobLLRPk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 24, 2020

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the successful 'Operation Vijay' is celebrated every year in India on 26 July to honour of the Kargil War's Heroes. In 1999, on this day India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan. The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days and culminated on 26 July. The war ended with India regaining control of Kargil, hence, re-establishing the status quo antebellum. It was the first-ever Indian war fought under constant media coverage.

