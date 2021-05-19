CGBSE 10th Result 2021 OUT: Direct Link To Check Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Scores Here

CGBSE 10th Result 2021 OUT: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the class 10 results 2021 today at 11 am. Students have been eagerly waiting for their CGBSE 10th results. The class 10th result is now available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in. Read on to know full details about the CGBSE exam results.\

Students can now download their CGBSE class 10th scorecard by visiting the official website. They can follow the steps given below to download their results. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given above. Candidates must enter their roll number and captcha code to download their scorecard. Check step-by-step guide to download CGBSE 10th scorecard here.

How to check CGBSE 10th result 2021

Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, find the link of CGBSE class 10th result and click on it

A login page will appear on your screen

Key in your roll number and other required login credentials as mentioned in your admit card

Submit the details

Your CGBSE class 10 results 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take its printout.

CGBSE class 10 result based on internal assessment

The Chhattisgarh Board had to cancel the class 10 board exams in view of the rising numbers of Coronavirus cases in the country. CGBSE had announced to evaluate students on the basis of their assignments and internal assessments. Schools had to assess their students based on their performance throughout the academic year 2020-21. CGBSE had postponed the class 12 board exams. The exams will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive for holding the exams. CGBSE will give the class 10 students to appear for the exams if they are not satisfied with their marks based on the internal assessment scheme. CGBSE class 10 exam will be held with the class 12 exams.