Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: 4.61 Lakh Students Pass, 100% Students Promoted

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board has declared CGBSE class 10 board results at cgbse.nic.in. 100% of students have passed. 96.81% pass with 1st division based on assignments.

Nandini Verma
11:49 IST, May 19th 2021
4.61 lakh students pass Chhattisgarh class 10 board exam

A total of 4.61 lakh students have passed the Chhattisgarh class 10 board exam. 100% of the students have been promoted to class 11. A total of 4.46 lakh students passed with first division marks i.e., above 60%.

11:43 IST, May 19th 2021
Chhattisgarh Board class 10 result declared

Chhattisgarh Board has declared the class 10 result 2021. See how to download CGBSE 10th results online:

Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, find the link of CGBSE class 10th result and click on it

A login page will appear on your screen

Key in your roll number and other required login credentials as mentioned in your admit card

Submit the details

Your CGBSE class 10 results 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take its printout. 

11:38 IST, May 19th 2021
Direct link to check CGBSE 10th result 2021 live

Candidates can check their CGBSE 10th result by clicking on this direct link given below.

CGBSE class 10 result 2021 direct link

11:25 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE Class 10 result: 0.08% students pass with 3rd division

The Chhattisgarh Board has promoted all the students to class 11. Students were evaluated based on their assignments. As per the data shared by CGBSE, a total of 4.61 lakh students were registered for the exam. A total of 4.46 lakh that is 96.81% of the total students passed with first division. 

A total of 9024 students have passed with 2nd division and only 0.08% of the total students passed with third division. A total of 6.8k students applications were rejected due to several reasons.

11:24 IST, May 19th 2021
11:19 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE 10th result 2021: 96.81% of students pass with 1st division

While all students have passed the CGBSE class 10 exam based on their assignments, 96.81% of them have secured their places in the first division. Those who could not submit their assignments or those whose internal assessment could not be done have also been promoted with minimum qualifying marks. A total of 4.61 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam. 

11:14 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE 10th result 2021: All students pass

All students of the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board have passed making the pass percentage 100. CGBSE class 10 result was declared at 11 am on Wednesday. All students have been promoted to class 11 on the basis of their assignments submitted throughout the academic year. 

11:06 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE Class 10 results declared

CGBSE class 10 result has been declared. Chhattisgarh education minsiter Premsai Singh announced the exam result via video conference. CGBSE 10th result has been declared on the basis of assignments and internal assessments.

10:34 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE 10th result shortly

In just half an hour, over four lakh students will get their CGBSE class 10th results. Chhattisgarh Board will announce the class 10 results at 11 am today.

10:02 IST, May 19th 2021
How to check CGBSE 10th results 2021

CGBSE class 10th results 2021 will be declared shortly. Candidates will be able to download their CGBSE class 10 results online by visiting the official website- cgbse.nic.in. Follow these steps to download the CGBSE class 10 results

How to check CGBSE 10th result 2021

09:38 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE 10th result 2021: Students to get another opportunity

Students of the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board will get another opportunity to appear for the exams. CGBSE 10th result has been prepared on the basis of internal assessments and assignments. However, students who are not satisfied with their class 10 marks will get an opportunity to write the exam later. The CGBSE class 10 board exams will be held when the situation is conducive for exams. 

09:22 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE class 10 results 2021: Over 4 lakh students to get their results today

Over four lakh students who were registered for CGBSE class 10 exams will get their Chhattisgarh class 10 board exam results today. The CGBSE 10th results will be announced via video conference at 11 am today. 

09:20 IST, May 19th 2021
Chhattisgarh class 10 board results prepared on internal assessments

CGBSE had to cancel the class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students of the Chhattisgarh class 10 board are evaluated based on assignments and internal assessments. 

08:55 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE 10th result date and time

CGBSE class 10th result 2021 will be declared on May 19 and 11 am. Candidates will be able to check their Chhattisgarh Class 10 board exam results on the official website- cgbse.nic.in. 

08:53 IST, May 19th 2021
CGBSE 10th results 2021 to be declared today

CGBSE class 10 results 2021 will be declared at 11 am today. Candidates who were registered for the Chhattisgarh class 10 board exam will get their results today. 

