Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: 4.61 Lakh Students Pass, 100% Students Promoted

A total of 4.61 lakh students have passed the Chhattisgarh class 10 board exam. 100% of the students have been promoted to class 11. A total of 4.46 lakh students passed with first division marks i.e., above 60%.
Chhattisgarh Board has declared the class 10 result 2021. See how to download CGBSE 10th results online:
Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in
On the homepage, find the link of CGBSE class 10th result and click on it
A login page will appear on your screen
Key in your roll number and other required login credentials as mentioned in your admit card
Submit the details
Your CGBSE class 10 results 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen
Download and take its printout.
Candidates can check their CGBSE 10th result by clicking on this direct link given below.
The Chhattisgarh Board has promoted all the students to class 11. Students were evaluated based on their assignments. As per the data shared by CGBSE, a total of 4.61 lakh students were registered for the exam. A total of 4.46 lakh that is 96.81% of the total students passed with first division.
A total of 9024 students have passed with 2nd division and only 0.08% of the total students passed with third division. A total of 6.8k students applications were rejected due to several reasons.
While all students have passed the CGBSE class 10 exam based on their assignments, 96.81% of them have secured their places in the first division. Those who could not submit their assignments or those whose internal assessment could not be done have also been promoted with minimum qualifying marks. A total of 4.61 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.
All students of the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board have passed making the pass percentage 100. CGBSE class 10 result was declared at 11 am on Wednesday. All students have been promoted to class 11 on the basis of their assignments submitted throughout the academic year.
CGBSE class 10 result has been declared. Chhattisgarh education minsiter Premsai Singh announced the exam result via video conference. CGBSE 10th result has been declared on the basis of assignments and internal assessments.
Students of the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board will get another opportunity to appear for the exams. CGBSE 10th result has been prepared on the basis of internal assessments and assignments. However, students who are not satisfied with their class 10 marks will get an opportunity to write the exam later. The CGBSE class 10 board exams will be held when the situation is conducive for exams.
CGBSE had to cancel the class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students of the Chhattisgarh class 10 board are evaluated based on assignments and internal assessments.
