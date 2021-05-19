Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Download CGBSE Class 10 Scorecard Online

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE class 10 board results 2021 today. The CGBSE class 10th results will be declared via a video conference on May 19. The students will be able to check their CGBSE class 10 results from 11 am onwards on Wednesday. Read on to know full details here.

CGBSE 10th results 2021 based on internal assessment

CGBSE Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have been evaluated on the basis of assignments and an alternative assessment scheme. According to the alternative assessment scheme, all the students who were not able to appear in the practical exams will also be given the passing marks by the board. A maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be given to a student in theory subjects. Similarly, for practical subjects, a maximum of 68 out of 70 marks will be awarded. CGBSE will give another opportunity to the students who are not satisfied with their marks to sit for the exams later.

“Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. A student who is not satisfied with the marks given will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE said in an official statement.

How to check CGBSE 10th result 2021 scores