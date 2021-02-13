CISF Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 2,000 Posts Of Constable And SI

Central Industrial Security Force has recently released a notification as part of the CISF recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is to fill the posts of SI(Exe.), ASI(Exe.), Head Constable/GD and Constable/GD on Contractual Basis. The selected candidate will be on a contractual basis and will be engaged for a period of one year initially. It may be renewed for two more years. Only Ex-Army personnel who have retired from the Indian Army can apply for the post. For all the people who are curious about the CISF constable recruitment, here is everything you need to know about it.

CISF Constable recruitment

There are a total of 2,000 posts on offer in the CISF recruitment 2021 for constables. This contract will be initially for one year and the renewal of contract will be subject to satisfactory performance of the person and functional requirement of the department. The Ex-Army personnel applying for the post should not be below the equivalent rank at the time of their retirement from the Army. The Upper age limit for the CISF constable recruitment is set at 50 years of age.

From the total 2,000 posts of CISF vacancy 2021, 1326 are for Constable GD, 424 for CISF Head Constable GD, 187 for Assistant Sub Inspector (Exe) and 63 for Sub-Inspector Posts. The interested and eligible candidates will have to send in their applications through e-mail to the concerned CISF Unit. The locations for deployment are in different sectors and states of India. The salary for the posts is as follows.

Assistant Sub Inspector - ₹35,000

Sub-Inspector Posts - ₹40,000

CISF Head Constable GD – ₹30,000

Constable GD - ₹25,000

See the official CISF notification HERE

The candidates can check details about the CISF Vacancy 2021 like the eligibility criteria, accommodation, allowances, etc. on the official CISF 2021 notification of constable recruitment. The duly filled application should be sent to the concerned authorities through email along with self-attested copies of the documents mentioned in the notification. The subject of the mail should be “APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT OF ExARMY PERSONNEL ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS IN CISF” in all caps. The candidates can give as many as three preferences for the advertised locations where they would like to give their services after selection. It is not mandatory to fill in all three preferences. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CISF at www.cisf.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CISF 2021.

Image Credits: CISF Twitter