Man Falls Unconscious At Delhi Metro Station, CISF's Quick-witted Reaction Saves Life

The spot-on reaction of the CISF jawan has made him a social media celebrity after he saved the life of a 45-year-old man who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station by administering the CPR medical procedure on him. As per reports, the man had fainted just before passing the security check area at the Dabri Mor station around 9 AM. But constable Vikas, present at the scene, owing to his quick-thinking, immediately administered the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on the passenger.

The CISF official ensured that the passenger came to his senses who was the local resident. He reportedly identified himself as Satyanarayan and later proceeded on his journey as he denied going to the hospital. CPR is basically an emergency procedure when the heart of the patient stops beating. However, Delhi Metro Rail Police and an ambulance were called but the statement added that “Shift In-charge of CISF and Station Controller reached the spot and asked the passenger for further medical assistance, but he denied to go to Hospital.”

Netizens hail the CISF jawan

From saying “CISF is the best” to saying ‘hats off’, internet users were amazed by the CISF official and the swiftness with which everyone was seen assisting the passenger. All persons were wearing facemasks and or shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured that help is delivered to the man who fell unconscious in just a matter of seconds. CPR is most successful only when it is administered as quickly as possible.

In another selfless gesture, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on November 24 last year donated blood to help a 19-year-old undergoing kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar. The two personnel, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF's 73rd Battalion donated their blood to Sayeeda, a patient from the Budgam district and possibly saved her life. Since the CRPF tweet describing the heartwarming gesture of the jawans was posted on social media, netizens have been showering the two with “salute and respect”.

