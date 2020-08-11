CLAT 2020: Centre-based Common Law Admission Test Rescheduled For September 7

The Common Law Admission Test or the CLAT 2020 has been moved to another date, that is September 7, due to the COVID-19 situation across the country. The General Body of the Consortium for CLAT 2020 revealed a notification according to which the newer dates and other details were updated for students’ reference as per the Consortium of National Law Universities or the NLU Consortium. The examinations were indefinitely pushed due to the alarming number of coronavirus cases in the country.

CLAT exam rescheduled for September

The General Body of the Consortium at the NLU Consortium has declared in a meeting held on August 10, 2020, that the national level, centrally authorised examinations will be rescheduled to the September CLAT date. The candidates aspiring to get into the desired courses will have to appear for the CLAT exam on September 7 between the timing 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT exam details to know

According to the website, for being admissible to the CLAT exam, students must have the admit card handy on the CLAT date. The admit cards will be reportedly out in two week’s duration before the CLAT date. The General Body of the Consortium, yesterday went through the pros and cons of conducting the exams under the risk of the prevalent pandemic in the country. The body is facing many issues for conducting the exams as the risk situation in all states is not uniform. For example, Maharashtra is worst affected, whereas, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and are least affected in the country. The safety and health levels and risks respectively are different in all the states. Thus, the consortium is looking for an ideal way of conducting the exams by taking into consideration all these aspects.

The general guideline for centres of the examinations and the safety protocols were laid out on June 30 and will be seeing minor changes to the process. As per reports, the examination will be conducted in the manner mentioned in the June 30 guidelines. The NLU Consortium will reportedly check and review the centres beforehand to avoid any discrepancies. The notification also stresses that "The Consortium is in the process of securing further permissions so that the Admit Cards of candidates shall be considered as Movement Passes by local authorities to allow candidates to move between Containment zones and travel to their designated examination centre." For more details keep checking the CLAT 2020 website. The link for the same is https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/.

